Ministers Satyavathi Rathod, Daykar Rao console flood victims in Bhupalpally, Mulugu

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:47 PM, Sat - 16 July 22

Photo: Twitter

Bhupalpally/Mulugu: Ministers Satyavathi Rathod and Errabelli Dayakar Rao have visited the flood affected areas in the Bhupalpally and Mulugu districts respectively on Saturday, and consoled the people affected by the floods in both districts. They have promised to take all steps to get the damaged roads repaired and to improve other basic infrastructure affected by the floods in these villages in addition to getting financial assistance to the people whose houses had been damaged or collapsed due to the rains.

Satyavathi Rathod accompanied by Bhupalpally MLA Gandra Venkataramana Reddy, District Collector Bhavesh Mishra and others has visited the remote parts of the district including Pegadapally, Kanukunur, and Palimela villages and met the flood victims at the rehabilitation centres.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that nearly 2,000 people had been evacuated from the low-lying areas and shifted to the rehabilitation centres where they were provided with food and other facilities. “I will ensure that the flood victims would get the compensation after consulting the Chief Minister,” she said, and assured that the power supply to the flood affected villages would be restored in two or three days.

During her visit to the Maoist affected Palimela village, she handed over the essential commodities to nearly 600 flood victims.

“We have made the medicine available at the medical camps for the benefit of the flood victims,” she, and implored the people to be cautious about the seasonal diseases as there is a passivity of outbreak of the diarrhea and other vector borne diseases. Though the minister was scheduled to visit Kaleshwaram, it was cancelled at the last minute, and she chose to visit Maha Mutharam mandal instead.

Meanwhile, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister E Dayakar Rao visited the Mullakatta-Pusuru bridge at Pusuru in Wazeedu mandal of Mulugu district on Saturday to take stock of the situation of flood flow in the River Godavari. Later, he visited the BC colony in Wazeedu as it was inundated by the floods and consoled the victims. He also visited the Podumuru Puskhar Ghat in Mangapet mandal and offered prayers to the Godavari River to subside. Rao also met the flood victims at the rehabilitation centres. Later, he consoled the victims at Guddelugupalle near Kamalapur in Mangapet mandal, and received the appeals from the people.

Speaking on the occasion, District Collector S Krishna Aditya said a total of 201 houses had been partially damaged by the floods in nine affected mandals in the district. “,10 roads and 34 tanks were partially damaged in 51 habitations by the rains. 28 houses were completely damaged by the rains,” he said, and assured that the survey would be taken up to assess the crop damage by the rains. “While 3,032 people were provided shelter in 54 rehabilitation centres, 7,000 people are being served the meals,” he said. He also added that the third warning was still in force in the district as the inflows were heavy in the River Godavari.