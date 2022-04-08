TRS cadre burn effigies of PM Modi for ‘not purchasing paddy’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:00 PM, Fri - 8 April 22

Warangal: TRS cadre held protests wearing the black badges, hoisting the back flags and also taking the symbolic ‘funeral procession’ of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Centre’s decision not to purchase the paddy produced in Yasangi season. As a part of the ongoing protests, TRS party members including the farmers led by Geesugonda TRS mandal president Veeragoni Raj Kumar have held a protest wearing the black badges and flags in front of the GP office at the village here on Friday.

They demanded the Centre to take immediate steps to purchase the paddy produced in the Yasangi season. Several leaders have conducted ‘funeral procession’ with the effigies of PM Modi at Chennaram village of Wardhnnapet constituency, and at Rayaparthy mandal centre in Palakurthy constituency in Jangaon district.

