TRS cadres display black flags at their residences in Khammam

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 12:02 PM, Fri - 8 April 22

A ZPTC member P Tirupathi Kishore displayed black flag at his residence at Chinnamandava village of Chintakani mandal in Khammam

Khammam: Following the call given by TRS working president KT Rama Rao the party ranks have displayed black flags at their residences all over erstwhile Khammam district on Friday.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, Khammam and Kothagudem TRS district presidents Tata Madhusudhan and K Kantha Rao, the local MLAs have asked the party cadres to follow the working president directions to protest against the Centre negligent attitude in buying yasangi paddy.

A massive bike rally was taken out in Khammam by minister Ajay Kumar in the streets of Khammam. A large number of TRS workers and farmers took part in the rally protesting against the Centre’s refusal to procure yasangi paddy.

