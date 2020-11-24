TRS campaign in old city sees good response

The party campaigners explained to the residents on how different parties seek to deceive them with false promises and assurances.

Hyderabad: The campaign by TRS candidates for the upcoming GHMC polls in the old city has been receiving a positive response with many joining in expressing their solidarity with the party. Moghalpura TRS candidate SV Sarita took up an extensive campaign in the division and her door-to-door initiative in different areas including Valmikinagar and Sultan Shahi got a warm response from the people. Several local BJP workers and leaders joined the TRS fold during the campaign.

Telangana State Trade Promotion Corporation chairman Devera Mallappa led several rounds of campaigning and explained to voters the various welfare schemes and programmes taken up by the TRS government. “Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is working with a long term strategy to improve the wellbeing and economic status of the poor and downtrodden,” said Mallappa, who along with scores of workers and supporters took out a bike rally in Falaknuma division.

The party campaigners explained to the residents on how different parties seek to deceive them with false promises and assurances. They were staking claims of having developed Hyderabad as a global city but it was during their tenures that the city lacked any development and was facing apathy, they said. On being asked about the amenities developed in the last six years, people in different parts of the old city enthusiastically listed out that there was complete peace in the city and there were no clashes or disturbances. There were no power cuts and no issues of drinking water supply either, they said.

Bahadurpura division TRS in-charge Mir Inayat Ali said the enthusiasm being shown by the residents of the old city was sure to script a new chapter. Falaknuma division TRS candidate Giridhar Nayak, party leaders, workers and supporters joined the campaign in large numbers across the old city.

