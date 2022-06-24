TRS candidates Damodar Rao, Parthasaradhi Reddy take oath as Rajya Sabha members

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:43 AM, Fri - 24 June 22

Photo: SansadTV

Hyderabad: Chairman and MD of Telangana Publications Pvt Ltd D Damodar Rao, Hetero chairman and managing director Bandi Parthasaradhi Reddy took oath as members of Rajya Sabha on Friday.

Both Damodar Rao and Parthasaradhi Reddy, candidates of Telangana Rashtra Samithi was elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha in the recently held polls.

Both TRS candidates will have a 6 year tenure as members of Rajya Sabha.

