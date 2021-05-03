TRS captures Siddipet municipality with huge majority

TRS bagged 36 of the 43 wards in the municipality, while TRS rebels won from five wards, and BJP and AIMIM managed to win one ward each

Published: 7:55 pm

Siddipet: The TRS on Monday recorded a massive victory in Siddipet Municipality elections bagging as many as 36 of the 43 wards, and in the process, is assured of winning the chairperson’s post.

While TRS rebels won from five wards, the BJP and AIMIM managed to win one ward each. The Congress failed to win even one seat. TRS rebel candidate Mohammad Riyazuddhin, who won from the 20th ward, joined the TRS in the presence of Finance Minister T Harish Rao an hour after his victory.

BJP candidate Kothapally Radha won from 17th ward while AIMIM candidate Mohammad Abdul Nazeer won from 29th ward. The TRS rebels won from 20th, 35th, 36th, 42nd and 43rd wards. TRS candidates bagged the remaining 36 wards.

Kadavergu Manjula, wife of former Municipal Chairman Rajanarsu, won from the 24th ward.

Congratulating the candidates for the stupendous victory, Harish Rao said the people of Siddipet have faith in TRS and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. Thanking the people for electing TRS candidates with huge majorities, Harish Rao said the victory is a reflection of TRS government’s work. He called upon the elected members to now win the hearts of the people with their work.

