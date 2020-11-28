TRS committed to development of Hyderabad: KCR

The Chief Minister observed that elections are a regular phenomenon, but what is required is for people to look at several parameters before exercising their franchise.

Hyderabad: Telangana State Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday said the Telangana Rashtra Samithi had evolved over the past six years since State formation in 2014, and had displayed political maturity, embracing all those who came to Hyderabad for livelihood. “In the last six years, there has been no regional or communal trouble in the State,” he said.

Addressing a massive public meeting at Lal Bahadur Stadium on the penultimate day of electioneering for the December 1 GHMC polls, the Chief Minister observed that elections are a regular phenomenon, but what is required is for people to look at several parameters before exercising their franchise. “People should think first before they cast their vote about how a leader thinks and responds to various situations, how a party or a government functions. They should also consider the developmental plans, agenda and other issues before they take any decision,” he said.

Stating that only a calculated decision by the people would ensure that democracy flourishes, Chandrashekhar Rao said in such a scenario, elected representatives will also compete with each other for development and welfare.

“Hyderabad has witnessed a lot of historical events. There were debates, discussions, fears and rumours about how the State will shape up after it comes into existence. We achieved Statehood after 14 years of struggle, and have since come up with several novel intiatives and programmes for the welfare of the people,” he said.

Stating that the government had several historical achievements to its credit, he said: “We improved power supply and ensured uninterrupted power supply within seven months of State formation. There is no need for inverters, stabilisers, converters or generators in Hyderabad. It was our first major achievement after the State formation. Telangana is now number one State in terms of per capita power usage. People should recognise our hard work in achieving the feat,” he said.

