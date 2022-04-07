TRS continues its stir against Centre over paddy procurement

Published Date - 08:07 PM, Thu - 7 April 22

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao addressing the farmers participated in rythu dharna held in Sircilla on Thursday.

Hyderabad: Continuing its stir against the Centre over the paddy procurement row, the TRS on Thursday staged protests across the State. The entire party cadre including Ministers, MPs, legislators and other leaders led the protests which were held in 32 district headquarters demanding the union government procure the entire paddy from the State during the ongoing Yasangi (Rabi) season.

The TRS elected representatives called out the bias of the union government towards Telangana and vowed to continue the protests till the Modi government comes forward to procure every single grain of paddy. Holding party flags, placards and paddy saplings in their hands, the protestors raised slogans against the Cente as part of their demonstrations organised at the respective district collectorates.

The TRS cadres opted for unique forms of protests at several places. For instance, they showered water on a buffallo with ‘Central government’ written on it, symbolising the insensitivity of the Centre to the plight of farmers in Telangana, during protests in Karimnagar. In Adilabad, former Minister Jogu Ramanna and Rathod Bapu Rao kneeled down during the protests to mark the punishment by the union government. Sathupalli MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah wore paddy saplings as ornaments and also had an umbrella using paddy saplings.

Participating in the protests in Sircilla, TRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao slammed the Modi government for not procuring paddy from Telangana. He came down heavily on union Food Minister Piyush Goyal for humiliating people of Telangana as well as farmers by advising the Telangana Ministers’ delegation to make people of Telangana consume broken rice. He said the people of the country will soon drive away the BJP for its failure on all fronts.

The TRS will hold protests in all the villages across the State on Friday as well in tune with the farmers’ demand that the Centre procure entire paddy. On April 11, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is likely to lead the day-long protest scheduled to be held in New Delhi. The Ministers and other elected representatives too will participate in the agitation.

