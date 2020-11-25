TRS focuses on IT, BJP wants curfews: KTR

When heavy rains lashed Hyderabad, not a single Union Minister or BJP leader visited Hyderabad. But now with GHMC elections on, they are descending in dozens, said K T Rama Rao

By | Published: 8:56 pm

Hyderabad: Taking potshots at BJP’s desperate attempts to win the GHMC polls by getting Union Ministers and national leaders to campaign for the party, TRS working president KT Rama Rao, pointing out that dozens of Union Ministers and Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled States were descending on Hyderabad, asked them not to come empty-handed but with some flood relief assistance for the State capital.

“When heavy rains lashed Hyderabad in October, not a single Union Minister or BJP leader from the Centre visited Hyderabad. But now with GHMC elections on, they are descending in dozens,” he said.

Stating that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking Rs 1,350 crore as immediate relief, he said: “It has been over eight weeks now but there is no response at all from the Central government. I appeal to the dozens of Union Ministers coming here for the campaign to get the Rs 1,350 crore relief to Hyderabad,” Rao said.

The State government was focusing on the welfare of all sections of society and all zones. In a bid to develop the East Zone in the city, the TRS government was getting five IT parks to Uppal and neighbouring areas and these would be launched shortly, he said.

“While the TRS is focusing on IT and industrial growth in Hyderabad, BJP is bent upon instigating communal differences among people and bringing curfews back to the city,” he said.

Pointing out that while the UPA government had sanctioned an Information Technology Investment Region for Telangana, he said the BJP-led NDA government had abolished the same.

The TRS government will come up with more welfare programmes for the poor and would stand by the needy, he said. “Delhi tourists come and go and leave behind bundle of lies. Do not fall into their traps,” he urged the people while addressing a road show at ECIL crossroads on Wednesday.

Rama Rao also recalled that the Central government had promised to bring back all the black money stashed abroad but all they did was to come up with black policies, which were affecting the lives of farmers. Without sparing any political party, the TRS working president came down heavily on those trying to disturb the secular fabric of Hyderabad.

“While one leader from the old city wants demolition of NTR Ghat and PV Gnana Bhoomi, another leader promises that GHMC will pay all traffic challans. Do we need such insane persons?” Rao asked the people.

