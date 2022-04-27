TRS formation day celebrated in spirited manner in Khammam

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:17 PM, Wed - 27 April 22

TRS leader T Dayakar Reddy hoisted the party flag at ex-MP P Srinivas Reddys camp office in Khammam on Wednesday.

Khammam: The formation day of TRS was celebrated in a spirited manner by the party cadres and leaders all over erstwhile Khammam district. The party leaders have hoisted the party flag and recalled how the TRS came into existence on April 27 in 2001 with the objective of achieving separate Telangana and how the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president K Chandrasekhar Rao steered the Telangana community towards that goal.

Marking the occasion, celebrations were organised at former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy’s camp office in Khammam on Wednesday. The camp office in-charge Tumburu Dayakar Reddy hoisted the TRS flag.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Chandrashekhar Rao’s government has been fulfilling the aspirations of sections of the society by introducing unique welfare schemes and implementing development projects. Dayakar Reddy stated that the TRS enjoys patronage of the public and the party would continue its winning streak in the days to come. The TRS government was a people’s government and a welfare government, he said.

Similarly TRS Kusumanchi mandal secretary Md Asif Pasha hoisted the party flag at Palair MLA K Upender Reddy’s camp office at Kusumanchi in the district. The party workers cut a cake and greeted each other celebrating the occasion. Similar celebrations were organised by village, mandal, constituency and district level committees in the district in both Khammam and Kothagudem districts.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .