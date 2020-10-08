TRS has become an invincible force in Telangana: Koppula Eashwar

The Congress and BJP have lost the support of the public while Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is enjoying the tremendous support of all sections of society, said the Minister

By | Published: 9:40 pm

Peddapalli: Welfare Minister Koppula Eashwar on Thursday said the TRS was a strong force in the State with all the opposition parties having vanished.

The Congress and BJP have lost the support of the public while Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is enjoying the tremendous support of all sections of society, said the Minister at a programme where several leaders and activists of Congress and BJP from various villages of Dharmaram mandal joined the ruling party in the presence of Eashwar at a programme held at Yerraguntapalli of Dharmaram mandal on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, he opined that the opposition parties had disappeared following the welfare and development programmes being successfully implemented in the State by the TRS government.

Eashwar termed Chandrasekhar Rao as a great leader who fulfilled the long standing dream of local people by achieving separate Telangana State as well as taking the newly formed State forward in all fields.

Zilla Parishad Chairman Putta Madhukar, District Libraries Chairman Raghuveer Singh, MPP Mutyala Karuna Sree and others participated in the programme.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .