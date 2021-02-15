TRS leaders conduct blood donation camp in Hyderabad

Marri Rajashekhar Reddy, TRS Malkajgiri Parliamentary constituency incharge, donated blood and thanked all the donors who participated the programme

By | Published: 12:31 am

Hyderabad: To mark Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s birthday on February 17, TRS leaders in Boduppal in coordination with Red Cross Society, conducted a blood donation programme.

Marri Rajashekhar Reddy, TRS Malkajgiri Parliamentary constituency incharge, donated blood and thanked all the donors who participated the programme. “There is a severe shortage of blood availability for medical emergencies and awareness need to be created on blood donation among everyone,” he said.

Athletic meet concludes

Labour Minister Malla Reddy along with Marri Rajashekhar Reddy attended the concluding event of the 7th Telangana State Athletic meet at Marri Laxman Reddy Institute of Technology, here on Sunday.

Malla Reddy congratulated the participants and said, “sports are being accorded top priority in the State under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.” Marri Rajashekhar Reddy thanked the participants for standing as role models for youngsters.

