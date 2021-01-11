TRS leaders lash out at Bandi, other BJP leaders

They alleged that the BJP leaders were trying to fan communal passion for political mileage and asserted that the people of Telangana would ‘bury the BJP.’

Warangal Urban: Launching a scathing attack against BJP leaders including the party’s state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, MLC Kadiam Srihari and Government Chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar warned the saffron party leaders to refrain from using cheap and despicable language. They alleged that the BJP leaders were trying to fan communal passion for political mileage and asserted that the people of Telangana would ‘bury the BJP.’

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Srihari took exception to the language used by Sanjay against Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. “You (Sanjay) called us (TRS leaders) “Toothbrush gallu.” I can call you “Bootpolish gallu”. But this is not right way to speak. We would never like to stoop down to your level. You should note that we never attempted to criticise Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the same manner,” he added.

Accusing the BJP leaders of indulging in communal politics with an eye on the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) elections, Srihari the Telangana people, who were inclined mostly towards Left-wing ideology, will never accept the saffron party.

To a query on the allegation that the State government was not allotting lands to Central projects and educational institutions, Srihari said the State had indeed allotted land for the tribal university at Jakaram near Mulugu town and submitted the papers to the Centre. “ The then Secretary of Ministry of Human Resources Development (HRD), Govt of India, R Subrahmanyam arrived at Jakaram near Mulugu and inspected the Youth Training Centre (YTC) building allotted to the Tribal University. He also said that they would start the varsity in the following year. But the Centre is yet to make an Act to set up the varsity.

We demand the BJP leaders see that the proposal would be approved in the Union cabinet and pass the bill to set up the Tribal University. But they are making false allegations that the State government had not allotted the land. It is not right. We have also identified 335 acres of the land and submitted the papers to the Centre. On the other hand, we have also identified land for Sainik school and also identified land for Bayyaram steel factory,” he added.

“Instead of criticizing the TRS government, the BJP leaders should ensure national status for Kaleshwaram and get the central institutions like IIM, IIIT, and other central institutions sanctioned to Telangana State, if they are committed to the development of Telangana,” he said.

Kadiam also said that the TRS leaders were ready for open discussion on the development of Warangal city and funds sanctioned to State by the Centre at Press Club in Warangal instead of the temples as demanded by the BJP.

Warangal West MLA Vinay Bhaskar alleged that the BJP leaders were trying to disturb the communal harmony in Warangal as well as in the State and added that he was ready to sacrifice his life as well as his post to protect communal harmony. “The BJP leaders are making frequent visits to Warangal city and visiting the temples to fan communal passions in an attempt to gain political mileage. But we will not allow this, and the people are also not ready to believe in the BJP words,” he added. Earlier, Vinay Bhaskar, Kadiam Srihari and former MP Sitaram Naik toured the 51 division and laid the foundation for Rs 3.91 crore development works.

