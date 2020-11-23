TRS manifesto focuses on world class infra

Apart from infrastructure development, the manifesto also focuses on continuation of existing welfare schemes aimed at the urban poor.

Hyderabad: The TRS manifesto for the upcoming GHMC elections covers vital issues related to public transport, infrastructure development, promoting Regional Ring Road and improving connectivity to Shamshabad airport from all parts of Hyderabad. Apart from infrastructure development, the manifesto also focuses on continuation of existing welfare schemes aimed at the urban poor.

Metro Rail:

The second phase of Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) expansion will be taken-up from Raidurg to Shamshabad international airport and BHEL to Mehdipatnam.

Airport Express Metro Rail:

For a fast and efficient travel to Shamshabad international airport from any part of Hyderabad, the State government will launch Express Metrorail initiative. The idea is to ensure commuters travelling to the airport from any part of Hyderabad have access to metro rail travel. The State Cabinet has already approved the formation of Hyderabad Airport Express Metrorail Limited to execute the project.

Expansion of MMTS:

To provide more travel options for commuters in Hyderabad, the existing MMTS project will be further expanded by another 90 km and proposals to take up the works are being prepared.

SRDP 2nd and 3rd phase:

To ease traffic bottlenecks across Hyderabad, Strategic Road Development Project (SRDP) is being implemented with first phase completed at a cost of Rs.20,000 crore. The SRDP second and third phase will be taken up in coming months across all the zones.

Second phase of link road:

To ensure office goers reach their work place and home in time, link roads at 37 different locations have been completed in the first phase of the initiative. In second phase, green signal already given for 11 more link roads. Overall, the plan is to construct 125 link roads across Hyderabad.

Elevated BRTS:

Commuters in twin cities will have access to elevated Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) for fast and efficient travelling. Soon, the BRTS initiative will be launched in areas where people do not have access to metro rail services.

Regional Ring Road:

To ensure connectivity for districts with Hyderabad, the Regional Ring Road (RRR) around the existing ORR will be taken-up. The RRR will play a crucial part in the economic development of the region and a vital milestone for Hyderabad.

Traffic gridlocks free city:

To avoid traffic gridlocks across Hyderabad, a combination of Metro Rail, MMTS and BRTS are being developed. For the pedestrians, footpaths will be developed and cycling tracks and skywalks will provide more alternatives for faster and quicker travel.

Expansion of urban lung spaces:

As part of expanding urban lung spaces in Hyderabad, 50 regions already identified and can be developed. In the last five years, nearly 1,000 nurseries been established in Hyderabad.

Beautification of lakes:

GHMC limits have close to 185 water bodies and another 2,700 are under HMDA. Beautification of nearly 20 waterbodies with Rs 250 crore under GHMC and another 20 water bodies with a cost of Rs 120 crore under HMDA regions is under way. Beautification works of remaining water bodies will be completed in coming years.

Carbon-free Hyderabad

To improve the living standards, phase wise implementation of electric buses will be done. Refurbishing the existing fleet of RTC buses will also be taken-up. The long-term aim is to make Hyderabad a zero-carbon free city like cities in Japan and China.

Efficient waste management:

Hyderabad has a ‘Waste to Wealth’ policy aimed at ensuring efficient management of waste. As part of these efforts, already 23 MW of power is being generated from 500 tonnes of waste in Hyderabad. In the coming years, the power generation from waste will be enhanced to 43 MW. Modern garbage collection vehicles and recycle plants for construction waste will be established.

Three more TIMS and Basthi Dawakhanas:

Free high-end tertiary healthcare facilities will be developed in all parts of Hyderabad. Already Telangana Institute of Medical Services (TIMS), Gachibowli has been established while three more TIMS-type healthcare facilities will come up. The concept of Basthi Dawakhanas will be expanded and 350 more facilities will be set up.

Quality Power:

To permanently get rid of 132 and 11 KV high tensions cables in Hyderabad, laying of cables underground has been taken up with modern technology. To repair transformers and ensure quality power is available to public, Rs.2,000 crore spent in last few years.

Housing for the urban poor:

As part of the two-bedroom housing, nearly 60,000 units at Kollur Township will come up soon. Initiatives at streamlining government lands will continue and individuals owning land but struggling to construct their dream home will be provided financial assistance.

Welfare schemes to continue:

All welfare schemes, including essential commodities to ration card holders and pensions will continue. In urban slums, Model Schools (English Medium) will be established. Annapurna scheme to provide affordable meals will continue and shelter homes will be added.

For senior citizens:

For students and the unemployed in Hyderabad, e-libraries will be established wherein they will have free internet to access educational resources. For senior citizens, each division will have a library, senior citizens club, yoga centre and gyms will also be established. Free bus pass will be issued to all the senior citizens.

