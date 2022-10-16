TRS MLAs condemn allegations of Boora Narsaiah Goud

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:02 PM, Sun - 16 October 22

Government Whip Balka Suman on Sunday condemned the allegations levelled by former Bhongir MP Boora Narsaiah Goud in his resignation letter.

Nalgonda: Government Whip Balka Suman on Sunday condemned the allegations levelled by former Bhongir MP Boora Narsaiah Goud in his resignation letter.

Speaking to the media, Suman said Goud was citing about irrelevant issues. The man who was talking about self respect, had waited for two days in New Delhi just to get an appointment with BJP leaders, he said, adding that BJP in-charge for Telangana Tarun Chugh to had denied to meet Narsaiah Goud.

Also Read Balka Foundation sponsors study material worth Rs 10 lakh

On the allegation that the TRS had not put up a BC candidate, Suman said neither had the BJP, adding that the Narendra Modi government had rejected the demand for setting up of a union Ministry for BCs. Pointing out that it was the TRS that provided Narsaiah Goud an opportunity to contest from the Bhongir Lok Sabha constituency, Suman said Narsaiah Goud should withdraw his comments made against the Chief Minister and the TRS party.

Warangal (West) MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar said the TRS government was implementing special schemes for the welfare of toddy tappers. Narsaiah Goud had left the TRS for his selfish interests after falling in the trap laid by the BJP, he said, adding that Goud’s allegations were aimed at misguiding the BC community.