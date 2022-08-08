Balka Foundation sponsors study material worth Rs 10 lakh

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:45 PM, Mon - 8 August 22

Mancherial: Balka Foundation distributed study material worth total Rs 10 lakh to 1,000 government job aspirants in the district on Monday. The foundation is being run by Government Whip Balka Suman.

The study material pertaining to general knowledge, English, arithmetic reasoning, geography, politics and other topics was given to the aspirants who were undergoing special coaching at centres in Mandamarri and Chennur towns. The coaching, commenced on May 1, is uninterruptedly being carried out at the two centres. Food also has been arranged for the aspirants at these coaching centres.

Suman, in a statement, said that eminent subject experts were roped in to coach the aspirants. He thanked policemen of Mandamarri and Chennur towns for extending their cooperation in running the coaching centres. He advised the aspirants to strive hard for achieving their ambitions.