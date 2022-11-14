TRS MLAs poaching case: Bail application of alleged BJP agents rejected

Hyderabad: The Additional Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases Court in Nampally, Hyderabad on Monday rejected the bail application of the three alleged BJP agents arrested by the Moinabad police in TRS (BRS) MLAs poaching case.

The three persons Nanda Kumar, the owner of the two commercial establishments in Deccan Kitchen Hotel, Filmnagar, Swami Ramachandra Bharati alias S Satish Sharma from Faridabad near Delhi and Simhayajulu from Tirupati were arrested by the Moinabad police last month when they allegedly tried to lure the four MLA of the ruling TRS (BRS) party. The BJP men had allegedly offered huge amounts of money, prominent posts in the party and central government contracts.

Following a complaint from Tandur MLA, Pilot Rohith Reddy the police had arrested them and remanded them. “During the argument for bail petition the counsel for the government argued that the investigation is at the preliminary stage and if the three persons are released on bail there is scope for them to tamper with evidence and influence the witnesses,” police sources said.

The three persons are presently in judicial remand and lodged in a Central Prison.