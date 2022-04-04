TRS MPs serve privilege motion against Piyush Goyal

Published Date - 06:54 PM, Mon - 4 April 22

Hyderabad: TRS MPs on Monday served notice to move a privilege motion against union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal for deliberately misleading the Parliament and Members over the issue of export of boiled rice to other countries.

In a letter to Lok Speaker Om Birla, the TRS MPs including Prabhakar Reddy, Venkatesh Netha, Maine Srinivas Reddy, Nama Nageswara Rao, BB Patil, Kavitha Malothu and Ranjith Reddy, pointed out that the union Minister, to a question raised in Rajya Sabha on April 1, had said that India cannot export boiled rice under WTO restrictions and that the State governments must fend for themselves.

The TRS MPs said Goyal’s response was to a suggestion made by an MP that there are lakhs of tonnes of parboiled rice lying with States which has no market nor was the FCI lifting as per obligations under Government rules. He suggested that the rice could be exported to other countries to help the farmers here.

In reply, the union Minister made a wrong and misleading statement that the Government of India cannot export under WTO regime, the TRS MPs said.

But the fact and truth was that India was exporting millions of tonnes of boiled rice to other countries as shown in the government’s website. This tantamounts to misleading the nation that attracted the issue of privilege of the Parliament, the TRS MPs said.

