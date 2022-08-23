TRS ranks come in support of Kavitha, condemn physical attacks by BJP on her residence

File Photo

Hyderabad: Political tensions escalated between the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Telangana in the wake of latter’s allegations against TRS MLC K Kavitha over her alleged involvement in the Delhi liquor case.

The TRS ranks came in full support of Kavitha and launched a full throttle attack on the BJP for its baseless allegations and false propaganda.

In the wake of the BJP cadres trying to lay siege to the residence of Kavitha in Hyderabad on Monday, the TRS leaders queued up to meet her at her residence and extended their solidarity and support. The BJP cadres staged a demonstration and tried to lay siege to Kavitha’s residence on Monday after the party’s Delhi leaders made allegations over her involvement in the Delhi liquor case involving Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and others. The police arrested 26 BJP workers including the city leaders in this regard.

Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Satyavathi Rathod, A Indrakaran Reddy, several MPs, MLAs and MLCs along with other TRS leaders called on Kavitha to extend their solidarity. TSRTC chairman and MLA Bajireddy Govardhan Reddy, Public Undertakings Committee chairman and MLA A Jeevan Reddy, MLAs Danam Nagender, Maganti Gopinath, Shakeel Ahmed, Ganesh Bigala, Ch Dharma Reddy, MLC Shambhipur Raju and others also called on Kavitha.

They demanded to know how does the BJP leaders get information of raids by the Central agencies like Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Income Tax (I-T) that they were able to make accusations against their political opponents in this regard.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Kavitha, Minister Srinivas Yadav condemned the attacks by the BJP workers. “We strongly condemn the unruly behaviour of the BJP workers who tried to lay siege to the TRS MLC Kavitha’s residence. If the TRS party’s Ministers, workers and thousands of supporters started behaving like them, where will the BJP leaders hide? Will the BJP party offices and leader’s residences remain safe?,” he warned.

The TRS leaders alleged that the BJP was targeting Kavitha as she was fighting against their anti-people policies. They stated that the physical attacks on the residence of a Telangana agitator and woman leader indicates how low the BJP leaders can stoop.

They found fault with the BJP government at the Centre for threatening the Opposition parties using the Central agencies like ED, CBI and I-T which have become puppets in the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They warned that the TRS would not succumb to the Goondagiri of the BJP leaders and would fight against its anti-people policies till the end.