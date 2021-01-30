Telangana Rashtra Samithi to oppose farm laws in Parliament

However, Keshava Rao made it clear that the violence during the farmers’ protests in New Delhi on January 26, could not be justified.

Keshava Rao asserted that the TRS had already made its stand clear on the new farm laws and will continue to oppose them in the Parliament. He said though the party had demanded that the laws should be sent to the Select Committee for review, the Centre turned a deaf ear to its suggestions. He felt that the violence during the farmers’ protests was not in good spirit and it should be condemned by all.

“Though the Opposition parties have asked us to join them and boycott the Presidential Address of the Joint Parliament session, we refused as it would send wrong message that we support such violence. We welcome the Centre’s decision to continue its talks with the farmers associations with an open mind and request the Centre not to ignore their demands using the violence as an excuse,” he said.

Keshava Rao said the agriculture sector is of top priority for the State government which has become a role model for others in implementation of welfare and development activities in the sector. He suggested that the Centre should accommodate Minimum Support Price (MSP) as was being demanded by the agitating farmers.

Keshava Rao said the State government will also take up pending issues pertaining to Telangana State including the provisions made in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. The party has demanded for a discussion on implementation of the OBC reservations and also women reservations which have been pending for about seven years.

