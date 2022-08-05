TRS to support Margaret Alva in Vice President elections

Published Date - 11:26 AM, Fri - 5 August 22

Hyderabad: The TRS will support the Opposition parties’ candidate Margaret Alva in the ensuing polls to the Vice-President’s post. The party President and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao took a decision in this regard, the party secretary general K Keshava Rao said in a release.

Accordingly, all the 16 TRS MPs will cast their vote to Margaret Alva for the Vice President’s post.

