TRS to support Yashwant Sinha in Presidential polls

Published: Updated On - 07:50 PM, Tue - 21 June 22

Yashwant Sinha and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Hyderabad: The ruling TRS will support former Minister Yashwant Sinha, named as the joint Opposition parties candidate for the President polls. TRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao took a decision in this regard, following the intervention of Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar.

After much deliberations, the Opposition leaders who gathered at the Parliament annexe for the meeting convened by Sharad Pawar, have unanimously agreed to field Yashwant Sinha. They met earlier on June 15, but could not reach a consensus after the candidates declined.

The TRS has abstained from attending the meeting after different Opposition parties proposed different names which were widely circulated in the media, giving premature publicity to each of the candidates and creating confusion among the voters. Sources said Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao was of the opinion that the Opposition parties must consult with each other, before announcing the candidate’s name publicly.

The NCP chief who shared similar opinion, wanted Chandrashekhar Rao on board to obtain consensus before announcing a single candidate on behalf of the Opposition parties. He is learnt to have telephoned Rao personally and sought his support for Yashwant Sinha, following which the Telangana Chief Minister obliged.

The election process commenced on June 15 and the last date for filing nominations is June 29. As per election notification, the polls will be held on July 18 and the counting will be held on July 21.