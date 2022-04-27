TRS will always be there for people of Telangana: Errabelli Pradeep Rao

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:08 PM, Wed - 27 April 22

TRS formation day cerebration held at O city in Warangal on Wednesday. Photo: Merugu Prathap

Warangal: The party activists, leaders and supporters of the Telangana Rastra Samithi (TRS) have celebrated the party’s 21 formation day with great vigor in several parts of the district on Wednesday. A 21 feet high party flag on a huge platform has been unfurled by the party senior leader and Warangal Urban Co-Operative Bank, chairman, Errabelli Pradeep Rao near his house in the ‘O city’ here.

Addressing the gathering, Rao has wished that the TRS would retain to the power in the next general elections as party founder and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was striving to place the State at the top in different sectors in the country. He also said that the TRS would remain triumphant for its commitment for the welfare and development of the people of the State. Former Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao said that the TRS is the party of the people of Telangana and K Chandrashekhar Rao had achieved the State by risking his life for the development of this region of the united Andhra Pradesh. He also added that TRS government was laying special focus on the development of Warangal city. Several other leaders hoped that Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao would change the discourse of politics at the national level with his charm and political acumen.

Party leader Rajanala Srihari has presided over the meeting, while Dr Madanmohan, Kolluri Yoganand, Hari Rama Devi, Child Welfare Committee, Warangal, former chairman Mandala Parashuramulu, Yelugam Srinivas and others attended the programme.

