TRS will retain Dubbak, says KTR

Minister takes strong objection to the unparliamentary language used by BJP leaders against Chief Minister

By | Published: 9:47 pm

Hyderabad: Taking the Opposition parties particularly the BJP head on, TRS working president and IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao took strong objection to the unparliamentary language used by BJP leaders against Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and the police. “Unless the BJP leaders refrain from using such derogatory language, the TRS cadre will be forced to give a fitting reply,” the Minister warned.

“People in responsible positions should speak respectfully. I request Union Minister G Kishan Reddy to control his party leaders from making such derogatory statements. We too will lose our patience if it continues any further and will not spare anyone including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP leadership,” he warned. He said complaints had already been lodged with the police by TRS leaders in the respective police stations in this regard.

In an informal interaction with mediapersons here, Rama Rao said the BJP leaders were more in social media and less in society, overtaking even Goebbel’s in spreading lies. Taking potshots at the BJP leaders who were claiming that the Centre was funding various schemes like KCR kits, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima and other schemes implemented by the State government, Rama Rao said: “The BJP leaders are claiming credit for funding schemes which are not being implemented anywhere in the country, but are distancing themselves from the money seized by the police from their candidate’s relative’s house.”

He said there are many issues for which the BJP leadership could be blamed and stated that the BJP leaders were relying on the formula of ‘If you cannot convince anyone, confuse them’. “The BJP leaders have become masters of WhatsApp university and can spread false information faster than others,” he said.

When asked for his reponse to the BJP leadership seeking deployment of Central forces for the Dubbak by-poll, the TRS working president felt that it only showcases their idiocy. He pointed out that the elections are conducted by the Election Commission of India which was in full control of the affairs in this regard.

Rama Rao said TRS will retain the Dubbak Assembly seat with a higher majority than the previous elections, while both Congress and BJP candidates will lose their deposits. When asked if sympathy towards a woman candidate will work in favour of TRS, he felt that people do not look at gender and instead, consider character and capability of a candidate while casting their vote.

“TRS candidate Sujatha is a strong woman who stood behind her husband and late MLA Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy in all the good work he had done for his constituency. I am sure people will vote after observing the work done by the TRS government and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao,” he said.

Responding to a question, the TRS working president said Finance Minister T Harish Rao and his team were doing a good job in the poll campaign at Dubbak. He said the entire TRS cadre was working under the leadership of Chandrashekhar Rao who had complete clarity on the capabilities of his party leaders.

“It is up to the Chief Minister to decide whether he wants to campaign. But let me remind you that TRS won several elections including the Huzurnagar bypoll without him stepping out,” he added.

Now you can get hand picked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .