TRS workers will get due recognition: KTR

By | Published: 12:27 am

Rajanna-Sircilla: IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday assured that nominated posts will be filled soon. The Minister was speaking at a meeting with TRS mandal presidents and senior party leaders at his camp office in Sircilla on Thursday. Rama Rao said TRS workers, who strove hard for the growth of the party, would get recognition in the party. He called upon the party workers to prepare themselves for Sircilla Cooperative Electric Supply Society elections.

Rama Rao asked party workers to identify lands for construction of party offices in mandals. TSCAB Chairman Konduru Ravinder Rao, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Nyalakonda Aruna, district official spokesperson Thota Agaiah, town president Chakrapani and others participated in the meeting. Earlier, the Minister inspected the ongoing works of party office ‘Pragathi Bhavan’ on Sircilla bypass road.

He said an old age home would be constructed in every mandal of Sircilla at his own expenditure to extend support to abandoned elderlies. Later, he met with Collector D Krishna Bhaskar and enquired about the ongoing developmental programmes.

