Truck carrying LPG Cylinders hits electric pole, overturns in Warangal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 September 2024, 08:04 PM

Warangal: A truck carrying gas cylinders overturned after the driver lost control and rammed the electric pole in Khanpur mandal headquarters on Wednesday.

According to reports, the truck was heading to Bayyaram mandal of Mahabubabad district from Warangal and when it reached Khanpur mandal headquarters, the driver lost control and crashed into an electric pole and as a result the vehicle overturned.

The truck driver sustained minor injuries and was rushed to a nearby government hospital.

On receiving information, the police reached the spot and took measures to prevent traffic congestion. The police have registered a case and investigation is underway.