‘True Detective: Night Country’ to debut on HBO in January 2024

By PTI Published Date - 06:50 PM, Thu - 28 September 23

Los Angeles: The fourth season of HBO’s critically-acclaimed series “True Detective” will premiere in the US on January 14, 2024.

The American premium cable network on Wednesday evening unveiled a new teaser of the fourth season, which is titled “Night Country” and features Jodie Foster and Kali Reis in lead roles, according to a press release, posted on the official website.

Issa Lopez serves as showrunner and writer of the fourth season. She has also directed all the six episodes of the series.

“When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice,” read the official plotline.

“Night Country” also stars Finn Bennett, Fiona Shaw, Christopher Eccleston, Isabella Star LaBlanc and John Hawkes. Guest stars include Anna Lambe, Aka Niviana, June Thiele, Diane Benson, and Joel D Montgrand.

Lopez and Foster also executive produce along with Mari Jo Winkler, Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski, Mark Ceryak, Chris Mundy, Alan Page Arriaga, Steve Golin, Richard Brown, Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Cary Joji Fukunaga, Nic Pizzolatto.

The fourth season is produced by Princess Daazhraii Johnson, Cathy Tagnak Rexford and Sam Breckman.