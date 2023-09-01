Trump Cautions Republican Vivek Ramaswamy to Be Mindful of His Words

Despite facing four indictments and two civil cases, Trump, the current GOP frontrunner, commended the political newcomer as a 'sharp individual' possessing 'considerable talent'.

Washington: Former US President Donald Trump, who can be controversial with his remarks as annulling the constitution, in an unusual outreach to fellow Republican and Indian-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy advised him to “be a little bit careful”with what you say, so you aren’t “controversial”.

Trump, who is now the GOP frontrunner despite four indictments and two civil cases against him, praised the political newcomer as a ‘smart guy’ with ‘a lot of talent’. Vivek Ramaswamy has been gaining a lot of traction with his Trump like views on climate change, Ukraine funding and border issues and has openly said he wants to be his running mate, thereby catching his attention.

Media reports said that Vivek Ramaswamy being booed at the Milwaukee debate reminded audiences of the way Trump was booed in his 2016 debate when he said he did not need donors or special interests for his campaign. He won the 2016 election in a surprise twist defeating democrat Hillary Clinton.

Former President Trump has offered unsolicited advice to his GOP rival Vivek Ramaswamy, who has managed to get a lot of attention in recent weeks from not just the Indian diaspora, but republican voters and most important Trump’s attention.

Trump was asked on a TV show recently whether he was considering a “Vice President Ramaswamy” as he was watching the first Republican presidential debate last week, reports said. .

“Well, I think he’s great. Look, anybody that said, I’m the best president in a generation. I don’t know, you have to define a generation. That’s a long time,” Trump quipped. “He said it a couple of times. And he said it in 100 years. So I have to like a guy like that. You know, I can’t get upset with him,” Trump said.

Trump hailed Ramaswamy as being a “smart,” “young guy” and a “very intelligent person” who has “a lot of talent” and “good energy”.

“He could be some form of something, I’d tell you. I think he’d be very good. I think he’s very good. I think he’s really distinguished himself,” Trump said.

However,the GOP frontrunner went on to warn the political newcomer that he was becoming “a little bit controversial”.

“He’s starting to get out there a little bit. He’s a little bit — getting a little bit controversial. I’d tell him be a little bit careful. Some things you have to hold in just a little bit, right?” Trump said before adding “But he’s got a lot of good energy, and he’s been very nice to me.”