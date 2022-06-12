Try this soothing chicken kofta curry

Published Date - 05:34 PM, Sun - 12 June 22

Hyderabad: This flavourful chicken curry recipe goes great with plain rice, spiced rice, and all types of Indian flatbread. Kofta curries come in a variety of flavours and are typically made with mutton, but they can also be made with chicken and vegetables in different variations. Mutton or chicken mince can be used to make stir fries with vegetables, cutlets, kebabs, parathas, samosas, puffs, and lukmi, among other things. However, the good news is that the chicken will cook quickly.

And chicken meals are particularly beneficial to one’s health because they provide essential elements such as protein, calcium, and phosphorus.

Ingredients

• Chicken : 300 grams (boneless)

• Green chilies : 3 to 4

• Onions : 3, chopped

• Chilli powder : 1/2 tsp

• Turmeric powder : 1/4 tsp

• Coriander powder : 1 1/2 tsp

• Salt : 1/2 tsp

• Pepper powder : 1/4 tsp

• Ginger garlic paste : 1/2 tsp

• Bengal gram flour : 2 tbsp

• Garam masala : 1/4 tsp

• Oil : Needed for deep frying

• Cashews : 7 to 8 Nos

• Ginger : 3 to 4 pieces

• Garlic : 7 to 8 cloves

• Tomatoes : 2, pasted

• Coriander leaves : A few

Method

• Take 300 grams boneless chicken, clean and wash then add it to a mixie jar.

• Add 3 to 4 green chilies, a few coriander leaves and 1 diced onion.

• Place the lid and grind it coarsely as minced mutton and transfer it to a mixing bowl.

• Add chilli powder, turmeric powder, salt, pepper powder and ginger garlic paste.

• Mix them all together, then add bengal gram flour to bind it well. Add garam masala.

• Mix thoroughly and take small portions of the mixture and roll them into small balls / desired shape and size.

• Heat oil in a pan required for deep frying the kofta.

• Add kofta and fry them until brown on all the sides. Place them all on a plate for a while.

• For gravy, add a diced onion to a mixer jar along with cashews, ginger, garlic and cumin seeds.

• Grind them all into a fine paste, grind tomatoes as well and keep aside for a while.

• Heat pan with two tbsp of oil, add finely chopped onions and fry until transparent.

• Add turmeric powder and add the ground paste and sauté for 2 minutes.

• Add tomato paste and cook until oil separates.

• Add chilli powder as needed, salt to taste, coriander powder and garam masala.

• Mix well and add water as required and cook, adjust the taste.

• Add the kofta and cook for 5 to 6 minutes, garnish it with some coriander leaves and put off the flame.

