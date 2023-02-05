TS asks KRMB to stop AP from taking up works on GNSS, TGP

Telangana Irrigation Engineer-in-Chief C Muralidhar has written to the Board asking it to stop the AP government from taking up works on the two projects.

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has urged the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) to restrain Andhra Pradesh from taking up works on the Galeru Nagari Sujala Sravanthi (GNSS) project and the Telugu Ganga Project (TGP).

Telangana Irrigation Engineer-in-Chief C Muralidhar has written to the Board asking it to stop the AP government from taking up works on the two projects. Stating that the AP government had called for tenders for these works on January 23, he appealed to the Board chairman to immediately take steps to stop the process. The KRMB should stop AP from taking up the new project as it had not appraised the board or the Apex council about it, he pointed out.

As part of the Galeru Nagari Sujala Sravanthi Package 2, the AP government invited tenders for construction of main canal earthwork, works to strengthen embankments of Vamikonda Sagar reservoir and Sarvaraya Sagar reservoirs and construction of distributaries including canals, Muralidhar said. The AP government had allocated Rs.130 crore to take up these works, he said.

The AP government has permission to draw 34 TMC of water through SRMC Cross Regulator, Banakacharia and Pothireddypadu Head Regulators and of that 19 TMC has to be used by SRMC and 15 TMC has to be used for the drinking water needs of Chennai city.

Muralidhar said AP was undertaking construction of two lifts on the main channel of the Telugu Ganga Project, which was against the AP Reorganisation Act-2014. With this expansion work being done by AP, there was a possibility of problems for ayacuts in Telangana’s Krishna basin, drought and fluoride areas and drinking water to Hyderabad city, he pointed out.