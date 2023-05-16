TS BIE extends last date for payment of Inter Supplementary exam fee

TS BIE extended the due date for payment of exam fee for ensuing intermediate public advanced supplementary examinations

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:28 PM, Tue - 16 May 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) on Tuesday extended the due date for payment of exam fee for ensuing intermediate public advanced supplementary examinations, June 2023, up to May 19. Students should pay exam fee at their respective junior colleges

The Board has permitted all junior colleges to remit the exam fee amount using the internet banking facility and payment gateway provided in the TS BIE’s website on or before May 19.

The TS BIE also extended the due date for payment of fee for recounting and scanned photocopy-cum-re-verification of IPE March 2023 answer scripts up to May 17.