TS BIE notifies due dates for payment of Inter exams fee

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:51 PM, Sat - 12 November 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) on Saturday notified the due dates for paying the examination fee for the Intermediate Public Examinations, March 2023.

Intermediate first and second year regular students, failed candidates of general and vocational streams can pay the exam fee without a late fee between November 14 and 30.

With a late fee of Rs 100 and Rs 500, the exam fee will be accepted between December 2 and 6, and December 8 and 12 respectively. The exam fee will also be accepted with a late fee of Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000 between December 14 and 17, and December 19 and 22 respectively.

The examination fee for first year general courses is Rs 500 and Rs 710 for the first year vocational regular courses. Likewise, the general second year arts students should pay an exam fee of Rs 500, whereas for general second year science students the exam fee is Rs 710 with Rs 500 for theory and Rs 210 for practicals. For the second-year vocational students, the exam fee is Rs 710 with Rs 500 for theory exams and Rs 210 for practicals.

Meanwhile, the Board has also announced the due dates for grant of exemption from attendance for private candidates for arts/humanities only. The last date for payment of exemption fee and submission of online application form is November 30 and with a late fee of Rs 200, the application can be submitted up to December 12. The fee is Rs 500.