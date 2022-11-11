TS BIE to change inter syllabus for next academic year

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:52 PM, Fri - 11 November 22

This decision was made during the TS BIE Board meeting headed by Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy on Friday.

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) has decided to change the syllabus for intermediate courses for the next academic year. Accordingly, the BIE will constitute subject-wise committees comprising subject experts to look into the present syllabus and come up with a revised syllabus.

This decision was made during the TS BIE Board meeting headed by Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy on Friday. Further, the Board has explored the option of holding onscreen evaluation of intermediate answer scripts for languages. However, no decision was arrived at. At present, the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Osmania University (OU) and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU)-Hyderabad are using such evaluation systems.

As there was a delay in the distribution of textbooks to students in the government junior colleges, the officials decided to immediately commence the process for printing and distributing textbooks for the next academic year.

“Last time due to the dearth of paper, there was difficulty in printing and delay in distributing textbooks to students. However, for the next academic year, textbooks will be made available before students enroll in the colleges,” the Education Minister told reporters after the meeting.

Further, the authorities have decided on completing the process for grant of affiliation to private junior colleges by end of May every year instead of extending it till the mid of the academic year. The Education Minister has made it clear to the private junior colleges operating under mixed occupancy that the government would give them a chance for one or two years for running classes in such buildings.

However, keeping in the larger interests of the students, she asked the management to shift the college to buildings that comply with all norms.

Education department Secretary V Karuna, TS BIE Secretary and Commissioner of Intermediate Education Navin Mittal, OU Vice-Chancellor Prof. D Ravinder, JNTU-Hyderabad Vice-Chancellor Prof. Katta Narasimha Reddy and other board members were present.