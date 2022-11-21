TS EAMCET 2022 final web counselling ends, 136 seats left

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:27 PM, Mon - 21 November 22

Hyderabad: A total of 9,384 seats were allotted by the end of the final phase of the web-based counselling for admission into B Pharmacy/ Pharm D/ Pharmaceutical engineering/ Biomedical engineering and Biotechnology courses for the academic year 2022-23, conducted for eligible candidates who had qualified in TS EAMCET-2022 examination.

A total of 9,520 seats were available out of which 9,384 were allocated while 136 seats were let unfilled after the final phase of web-counselling. For the final phase, a total of 71,166 candidates had qualified out of which 19,433 candidates had appeared for certificate verification while 13,251 candidates exercised their options.

A total of 4,81,922 options were received, Convenor, TS EAMCET-2022 admissions, Navin Mittal on Monday said.

A total of 7,346 candidates, who submitted their options, did not get allotment while 661 candidates under Economically Weaker Sections Quota managed to secure allotment.

Candidates have to report in person at the provisionally allotted college on or before November 25 and handover a set of photocopies of certificates and original Transfer Certificate (TC), otherwise their allotted seat will be cancelled and they will have no claim on the provisional allotment.

For details: https://tseamcetb.nic.in