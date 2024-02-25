100 per cent inter syllabus for TS EAPCET 2024

During the last academic year, the entrance test covered 70 per cent of the first year and 100 per cent second year intermediate syllabus

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 February 2024, 06:46 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: Unlike the last couple of academic sessions, syllabus of the first and second year intermediate will be covered in toto i.e., 100 per cent for the forthcoming Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAPCET) 2024.

During the last academic year, the entrance test covered 70 per cent of the first year and 100 per cent second year intermediate syllabus. Similarly, 70 per cent of intermediate syllabus in both first and second year was taken for the entrance test held in 2022.

The State government had slashed the syllabus for intermediate public examinations as the required number of physical classes could not be conducted during the academic year 2021-22 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The same syllabus was reflected for the then TS EAMCET, which has now been renamed as the TS EAPCET.

With the pandemic subsiding and normalcy restored, the academics in the junior colleges are back to normal with regular classwork and 100 per cent syllabus is being covered for the ensuing intermediate public exams. “The syllabus for TS EAPCET 2024 is 100 per cent of the first and second-year intermediate syllabus,” an official said.

Meanwhile, the online registration for the entrance tests for admissions into engineering, agriculture and pharmacy courses will commence on the website https://eapcet.tsche.ac.in/ on Monday. The deadline to submit an application without a late fee is April 6.

Following submission of application, candidates can correct wrongly entered data, if any, in the online form between April 8 and 12. The last date for submission of online applications with a late fee of Rs.250 and Rs.500 is April 9 and 14 respectively. The registration can also be done with a late fee of Rs.2,500 and Rs.5,000 up to April 19 and May 4 respectively.

Those who have applied can download the hall tickets from the website from May 1. The entrance tests will be held from May 9 with the engineering test scheduled on May 9 and 10, while the agriculture and pharmacy courses entrance tests are on May 11 and 12. Both the tests will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon, and 3 pm to 6 pm.