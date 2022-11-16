Telangana: Technical Education dept to hold centralized spot admissions from next academic year

Hyderabad: In a move to ensure meritorious students secure a seat in the spot admissions in the private professional particularly engineering colleges in the State, the Technical Education department is planning to hold centralized spot admissions via web-based counselling starting next academic year i.e., 2023-24.

Plans are being drawn to do away with the current practice of institutional spot admissions and internal sliding (change of course within the same college) for various professional courses offered by private unaided colleges as most of them were found violating merit and reservation rules.

For a case in point, in the engineering spot admissions, vacancies should be first filled with internal sliding and resultant vacancies are to be filled under spot admissions. However, according to officials, this rule was given a go by several private engineering colleges.

Further, candidates who qualified the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) and passed intermediate should be given first preference in the order of merit followed by candidates without TS EAMCET rank and passed intermediate. Even this rule was being flouted by colleges and students are being admitted who pay more fee or on a first-come-first serve basis. Moreover, TS EAMCET qualified and not qualified candidates have to shell out Rs 1,300 and Rs 2,100 towards the processing fee at each engineering college for spot admission.

The department, on pilot basis, introduced the centralized spot admissions for admitting students to the government polytechnic colleges in the State this academic year.

“The centralized spot admissions will ensure merit and reservation. In this new system, one application and fee will suffice for admissions to all participating colleges instead of the present practice of submitting separate applications and paying fee at each college,” an official said.

A total of 61,702 engineering seats were filled out of 79,346 under convener quota in 177 colleges this academic year 2022-23. The number of admissions has increased in comparison with last year, where a total of 57,545 seats were filled out of 79,822 in 175 colleges. Officials attributed the increase in admissions to the large number of students enrolling for courses like computer science and engineering, artificial intelligence, machine learning, data science, robotics etc.

