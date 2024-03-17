Uncertainty as polls, CETs clash in Telangana

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy (TS EAPCET) 2024 (formerly TS EAMCET) schedule almost clashes with polling day on May 13.

By Yuvraj Akula Published Date - 17 March 2024, 06:58 PM

Hyderabad: Lok Sabha elections 2024 schedule announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday has cast a shadow on different common entrance tests for admissions into various professional programmes in the State.

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy (TS EAPCET) 2024 (formerly TS EAMCET) schedule almost clashes with polling day on May 13, while ICET for admissions into MBA and MCA programmes is scheduled for June 4, the day of counting of votes.

The EAPCET is scheduled to be held from May 9 to 12. Polling centres As educational institutions designated as polling centres are taken over for poll arrangements in advance, officials are now skeptical over the possibilities of conducting the tests as per schedule.

Besides, the district administration and police would be occupied with poll duties. The ICET, which clashes with election results day, appears set to be rescheduled for a later date.

“Since the EAPCET is nearly clashing with polling day, we will try to conclude the AP test in a single day by increasing centres’ capacity. But that depends on the number of candidates registering for the test. We will talk to Principal Secretary (Education) Burra Venkatesham and take a final decision on rescheduling the EAPCET. But the ICET will be rescheduled,” a senior official told ‘Telangana Today’.