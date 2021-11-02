TS EAMCET engineering counselling schedule out

Hyderabad: The Department of Technical Education on Tuesday announced the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2021 engineering final phase, special round and spot admission counselling schedule.

The final phase admission process will begin on the website https://tseamcet.nic.in from November 6 and the last date for cancellation of provisionally allotted seat in the first phase through online is November 5.

Final phase counselling schedule

• Registration, payment of processing fee, slot booking for certificate verification: November 6 and 7

• Certificate verification for slot booked candidates: November 8

• Exercising of web options: November 6 to 9

• Provisional allotment of seats: November 12

• Payment of tuition fee and self-reporting online: November 12 to 15

• Reporting at the allotted college: November 12 to 16

• Last date for cancellation of provisionally allotted seat: November 18

Special round counselling

• Exercising of web options: November 20 and 21

• Provisional allotment of seats: November 24

• Payment of tuition fee, self-reporting online: November 24 to 26

• Reporting at the allotted college: November 24 to 26

• Last date for cancellation of provisionally allotted seat: November 26

Spot admission guidelines for private unaided engineering and pharmacy colleges will be available on https://tseamcet.nic.in on November 25.