TS-EAMCET: Final phase counselling schedule revised

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:34 PM, Mon - 17 October 22

Hyderabad: Telangana State Council of Higher Education and Technical Education department on Monday has revised the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 final phase engineering admission counselling schedule.

As per the revised schedule, candidates seeking admissions to UG engineering courses can register, pay the processing fee and book a slot for certificate verification on the website (https://tseamcet.nic.in/) on October 21 and certificate verification for candidates who have booked the slots is scheduled to be taken-up on October 22.

Web options will be available from October 21 to 23 and provisional seat allotment is on October 26. Candidates who receive seat allotment should self-report online and pay the tuition fee between October 26 and 28. Guidelines for spot admissions in the private unaided engineering and pharmacy colleges will be hosted on the website (https://tseamcet.nic.in/) on October 27.