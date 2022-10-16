TS EAMCET 2022: 14,202 engg seats vacant after second phase counselling

08:24 PM, Sun - 16 October 22

Hyderabad: A total of 14,202 engineering seats under the convener quota were vacant after Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 second phase seat allotment on Sunday.

While there were 78,336 convener seats in 177 colleges in the State, 42,998 candidates joined in the first phase counselling. Out of 35,338 vacancies available for the second phase admission counselling, 14,202 remained unallocated.

Candidates who received seat allotment in the second phase counselling should self-report online on the website https://tseamcet.nic.in/ and make payment on or before October 18. Provisional seat allotment order stands cancelled, if candidates fail to self-report online or make the payment before the deadline. Candidates have to report at the allotted college after final phase counselling.