TS-EAMCET: Last date to report extended

Hyderabad: The last date to report at the allotted college by candidates who got seats in the TS EAMCET 2020 engineering final phase counselling has been extended up to November 18.

In the final phase counselling, 72.5 per cent out of 70,120 available seats in 181 engineering colleges were allotted seats.

Likewise, 165 seats in Pharmacy and Pharm D were allocated to candidates while there were 3,959 seats in 119 pharmacy colleges.

