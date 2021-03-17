TS Eamcet: No changes in eligibility criteria

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has decided to continue with the existing eligibility criteria for engineering admissions

Hyderabad: This year, there will be no changes in the eligibility criteria for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS Eamcet) engineering admissions.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has decided to continue with the existing eligibility criteria for engineering admissions. This means that candidates who have passed or appeared for the final year inter exams with Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry conducted by the Boards of Intermediate Education in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh or any other equivalent exam recognised by the BIE in TS and AP are eligible to apply.

The decision comes in the wake of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) changing the eligibility criteria for engineering admissions this year. In its institution’s approval handbook for 2021-22, the AICTE said Mathematics and Physics were not compulsory in Intermediate or Class 12 for engineering admissions.

According to the handbook, students seeking admissions into engineering courses should have passed 10+2 with any three from among Physics, Mathematics, Chemistry, Computer Science, Electronics, Information Technology, Biology, Informatics Practices, Biotechnology, Technical Vocational subject, Agriculture, Engineering Graphics, Business Studies and Entrepreneurship.

The universities should offer suitable bridge courses such as Mathematics, Physics, Engineering drawing etc., for students coming from diverse backgrounds to achieve the desired learning outcomes of the programme, it said.

“We have already appointed a convener and issued a schedule for the TS Eamcet 2021. According to news reports, the AICTE said out of 14-15 subjects, candidates should have passed in any three to be eligible for engineering admissions and that Mathematics and Physics are not compulsory. For engineering admissions, the majority of students in the State study MPC stream in the Intermediate. Given the situation, there are no possibilities of making changes in the eligibility criteria at this moment. So, TS Eamcet 2021 will be held as it was conducted earlier,” TSCHE Chairman Prof T Papi Reddy said.

He said in future, if changes have to be done in line with the AICTE handbook, a committee would be constituted on the same. “The committee’s report will be submitted to the State government which will take a final decision,” Prof Reddy said. The TS EAMCET 2021 notification will be issued by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad on March 18 and the entrance tests will be held from July 5 to 9.

