TS EAMCET notification likely by Feb-end

Published: 12:04 am

Hyderabad: The notification for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2021 for admissions into various courses, including BE, BTech, BPharmacy and PharmD, is likely to be released at the end of this month or in the first week of March.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad (JNTU-H), which has been entrusted with the job of holding the test, has begun the process for the same.

As announced earlier, the TS EAMCET will be held from July 5 to 9. Generally, the entrance test for engineering courses is conducted first, followed by the AM stream. This is could be otherwise this time with the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Advanced is scheduled to be held on July 3. As a large number of students from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh appear for both the JEE-Advanced and the TS EAMCET, authorities are planning to hold the AM test first and the engineering test later so that students get a gap between the two engineering CETs.

The pattern for the EAMCET 2021 is likely to have a few changes, primarily being choices in questions. Every year, the entrance test for both engineering and AM streams have 160 questions without any choices. This time, the number of questions might be increased to 180, of which students may be asked to answer 160. A final decision on this will be taken soon by JNTU-H authorities.

Another change will be a reduced syllabus. Only 70 per cent of the syllabus in the intermediate second year will be considered for the test. However, the entire intermediate first year syllabus will be covered as students had already attended physical classes during the academic year 2019-20.

“We are sorting out the syllabus for the entrance test. The syllabus will be notified along with the Eamcet notification, which is likely to be released later this month or by the first week of March. As the entrance test is scheduled from July 5, students will be given ample time for registrations. Discussions are being held on having choices in questions in the entrance test. The CET committee will take a final decision,” a JNTU-H official told ‘Telangana Today’.

