TS forest panel discusses steps to mitigate man-animal conflict

The State government constituted the committee to recommend measures for avoiding the recurrence of human deaths due to tiger attacks.

By | State Bureau | Published: 12:31 am

Hyderabad: A 10-member committee constituted to suggest measures for mitigating man-animal conflict in the State met here on Saturday and discussed different aspects, including reasons behind wild animals straying into the human landscape and steps to be taken to address the conflict.

The meeting was chaired by Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy. The State government constituted the committee to recommend measures for avoiding the recurrence of human deaths due to tiger attacks. This apart, it was asked to propose revised compensation to victims of wild animal attacks and submit its report within three months.

After a detailed discussion on different issues, the committee resolved that each member would give an individual opinion and recommendation to the Chief Wildlife Warden. This will again be placed before the Committee’s next meeting for deliberation and finalisation of the recommendations for submitting a report.

During the meeting, the members identified factors like habitat loss, degradation, fragmentation, cattle grazing and human-induced pressures, which led to the reduction of wildlife and availability of food and water, leading to an increase in human-wildlife conflict.

The committee also discussed measures to be taken for restoring wildlife habitat, ensuring water availability all through the year, regulating the collection of minor forest produce, introducing rotational grazing by opening certain areas for grazing once in three years, preventing and controlling forest fires and curbing poaching activities.

Regarding compensation, the committee was informed about the prevailing rates in the State to the victims of wild animal attacks resulting in human death, human injury and cattle and crop loss. It was also briefed about compensation being paid in other southern States and in Maharashtra.

The committee observed that these rates were revised for seven years since the State formation and stressed the need to revise the same.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .