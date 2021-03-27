TS govt committed to welfare of differently abled: Errabelli

The Minister said that around 5 lakh PWDs across Telangana were getting Rs 1,800 crore per year under the Aasara pension scheme

Published: 8:46 pm

Jangaon: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is striving hard to provide assistance to persons with disabilities (PWD), said Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao.

He was speaking after inaugurating the special camp meant for the selection of beneficiaries for the provision of battery-powered tricycles, callipers, and prosthetic limbs for the physically challenged under the auspices of the Telangana Vikalangula Co-operative Corporation (TVCC) at Palakurthy in the district.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that around 5 lakh PWDs across Telangana were getting Rs 1,800 crore per year under the Aasara pension scheme. “The Telangana government is at the forefront for the welfare of the disabled. “We will provide three-wheelers, tricycles, wheelchairs, laptops, 4G phones for the disabled,” he further added.

TVCC chairman K Vasudeva Reddy said that 350 PWDs attended the selection process and added that 234 of them had been selected to get assistance. “The selected will be given battery tricycles and prosthetic limbs within a month,” he assured.

