TS Govt firm on uplift of Dalits: Koppula Eshwar

Hyderabad: Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar on Wednesday visited the Centre for Dalit Studies (CDS) coming up at Rahmatnagar in the city.

Stating that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has been making all efforts towards uplifting the Dalit community in the State, Eshwar said, “This centre will have state-of-the-art facilities for Civils aspirants and will play a major role in the Dalit and oppressed communities’ upliftment. I thank the Chief Minister for taking such a great initiative.”

The Minister also said the 27.6-foot statue of Dr BR Ambedkar on the premises of the centre is the tallest statue of the chief architect of the Indian Constitution. The centre is also home to the country’s first Dalit museum.

Also present at the event were Government Whips, Balka Suman, Guvvala Balaraju, MS Prabhakar, MLAs Athram Sakku, Kale Yadaiah and Maganti Gopinadh apart from the Deputy Mayor Baba Fasiuddin. Balka Suman said the CDS which is being constructed at a budget of Rs 26 crore will serve as inspiration to other States as well.

