TS govt issues guidelines for regularisation of Sada bainamas

Hyderabad: The State government on Sunday issued operational guidelines for receipt of applications and regularisation of Sada bainamas. These guidelines are in addition to the Government Orders issued on October 12, permitting all District Collectors to receive Form-X claims up to October 31 and regularise Sada bainamas as a last opportunity as well as issue pattadar passbooks.

As per the latest guidelines, all the applications for regularisation of Sada bainamas should be submitted only through the Mee Seva centres along with details in a prescribed format. Accordingly, every applicant should scan and upload copies of Aadhaar card, Sada bainama document, pattadar passbook number of buyer and seller (if available) and also other documentary proof pertaining to the land apart from the Sada bainama document. The applicants can collect an acknowledgement as a proof of having submitted online application from the Mee Seva centre after payment of application fee.

The district collectors have been directed to give personal attention and ensure that the instructions are scrupulously followed and process of receipt of applications should be completed in a smooth manner. The government will issue further operational guidelines to the authorities concerned for processing of applications.

Following an assurance from Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in the State Legislative Assembly to regularise Sada bainamas, the State government had already set June 2, 2014, as the cut-off date for land transactions on Sada bainamas which would be eligible for regularisation. While stamp duty and registration fee is exempted upto maximum extent of five acres in case of small and marginal farmers, farmers with more than five acres land should pay both the stamp duty and regularisation fee.

The authorities have mandated that the alienee, transferee or buyer should be a small or marginal farmer and made it clear that the regularisation is applicable only to agricultural lands located in rural areas. The officials have clarified that the scheme will not be applicable for agricultural land transactions using Sada bainamas in Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA), municipal corporations and municipalities except for certain notified mandals.

