TS Govt issues orders cancelling appointments of advisors

Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari issued GO Ms no 1616 on Friday to this effect.

05:09 PM, Sat - 9 December 23

Hyderabad: The State government has cancelled the appointments of seven Chief Advisors and their extension effective from December 7, the day the new government was sworn in. Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari issued GO Ms no 1616 on Friday to this effect.

These include the appointment of former Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar as Chief Advisor to the Chief Minister and appointment of Chennamaneni Ramesh as Chief Advisor Agriculture.

The other cancellations were of the tenure extension of Rajiv Sharma as Chief Advisor of the Government. Orders extending his appointment as the Advisor were issued on August 17 this year. The extension of Anurag Sharma as Advisor of Police, Law and Order and Crime Control was also cancelled. His extension was approved by the past government in October this year.

Similarly, extension orders of AK Khan as the Advisor of Minorities Welfare, GR Reddy as Advisor of Finance, appointment of R Shobha as Advisor of Forest Affairs, all of which issued by the past government, were also cancelled.