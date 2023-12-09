Harish Rao asks Telangana govt to release Rythu Bandhu amount

Published Date - 04:44 PM, Sat - 9 December 23

Hyderabad: Former Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Saturday demanded the State government to immediately release Rs.15,000 per acre financial aid to farmers for Rabi crops under the Rythu Bandhu scheme.

Speaking to the media at the Assembly, Harish Rao said the Congress during the election campaign had promised to release the second installment of financial assistance for Rabi under Rythu Bandhu on December 9, but so far there was no communication from the State government.

“When we were in power, we used to release the amount in the last week of November and the first week of December. The Congress government should clarify when the amount will be released as the farmers have been eagerly waiting for financial aid,’ he said.



The Congress had promised to provide a bonus of Rs.500 per quintal for paddy after coming to power. It should make clear to the farmers when that would be done, he said, adding that farmers were waiting for the State government’s decision.

Stating that farmers suffered heavy loss due to sudden rains caused by the Michaung Cyclone, Harish Rao urged the government to come to the rescue of the farmers and purchase all the wet paddy stock.

The BRS always stood with the people whether it was in power or in opposition, he said, adding that his party would continue to take up people’s issues and fight for their rights.