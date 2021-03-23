TS govt promoting establishment of industries in backward regions: KTR

Minister says State is decentralising industrial development and promoting establishment of industries in backward regions

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao on Tuesday said the State government was committed to decentralise industrial development and was promoting establishment of industries in backward regions of the State by offering special incentives. While the aerospace cluster was located in East Hyderabad, an electronics manufacturing cluster was being promoted in South Hyderabad, the Minister said, and pointed out that the IT industry which was concentrated in West Hyderabad region, was being decentralised through special incentives to industries.

Further, skill development programmes were being offered in several sectors through Telangana Academy of Skill and Knowledge (TASK) across the State for unemployed youth. Along with the subsidies offered under TS-iPASS, an addition incentive of up to 50 per cent was being provided to companies which were providing 70 per cent employment to the locals.

The Minister, who was responding to members’ queries in the State Assembly here, said the State government was promoting special food processing zones across the State with focus on establishment of processing units specific to the crops being cultivated in the respective areas. The State government had already prepared a food map of Telangana State and was encouraging establishment of the processing units accordingly. He said the district collectors already identified necessary land in their respective districts for setting up the food processing zones for which a feasibility study was being conducted.

“More than 46 acre land has been identified in Survey no 813 of Narsampet village in Warangal Rural district for setting up a food park. The land acquisition process will be completed soon by the district administration,” he added.

With increased availability of water resources through irrigation projects and rising groundwater levels, the Minister said Telangana was witnessing massive increase in crop cultivation which could double the food production in the State. He emphasised the need for encouraging the agro procession and food processing units across the State to make optimum use of increased crop production and improve the income of farmers. In addition to the Rythu Bandhu Samithis, the State government identified around 16,000 self-help groups for establishing micro processing units.

